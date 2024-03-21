Thank you to all of our Pro and Premier members, who helped us test and improve v3 Alpha. v3 incorporates your feedback and features a number of improvements, most notably:
◦ Better audio quality
◦ More styles and genres
◦ Improved prompt adherence, including fewer hallucinations and more graceful endings
You can make better music with v3, but we have a lot more work to do. We're still in the early innings of Suno, and we'll continue improving along the axes of quality, control and speed.
v4 is already under development, and we're working around the clock on some new, exciting features we're looking forward to sharing with you soon.
Suno is designed for creating original music, and our models don't recognize references to other artists. We are not here to make more Fake Drakes.
To further protect against misuse, we have developed proprietary, inaudible watermarking technology that can detect whether a song was created using Suno.
Please share your favorite creations on social media, and tag us at
@suno_ai_ on X, Instagram and TikTok. Thank you, as always, for including us in your creative process. We hope you enjoy v3 and look forward to hearing what you create!
All the best,
Team Suno